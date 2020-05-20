|
|
|
HOLMAN Winifred
(née Topping) On 14th May 2020 peacefully in hospital after a short illness,
aged 87 years.
Winifred was a loving wife to Roy for 65 years and deeply loved her children Kevin, Paul and Susan, her grandchildren Damian, Andrew, Michael, Stephanie, Kathryn,
Jenni and Joe, and her
great-grandchildren Leon, Jude, Aspen, Indigo and Delilah.
Win passed away surrounded by her loving family, she will
forever live in their hearts.
A private family service will take place at Torrisholme Cemetery
on 22nd May.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to operationsmile.org.uk.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020