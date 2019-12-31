|
|
|
Smith Winifred Teresa Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
loving mum of Madeline,
dear mother in law of Kevin,
much loved nana of Jason and Daniel, dearly loved great gran of Archie and a loving auntie to Tony. Funeral service and committal at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society
c/o funeral directors.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, Preston,
Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 31, 2019