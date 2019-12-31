Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Smith

Notice Condolences Gallery

Winifred Smith Notice
Smith Winifred Teresa Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
loving mum of Madeline,
dear mother in law of Kevin,
much loved nana of Jason and Daniel, dearly loved great gran of Archie and a loving auntie to Tony. Funeral service and committal at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society
c/o funeral directors.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, Preston,
Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -