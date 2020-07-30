|
TERRY Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family
WINIFRED (Wyn)
Aged 96 years.
A much loved wife of the late John, and a cherished mum, grandma and great grandma.
A Requiem Mass will be held at Brownedge St Mary's R/C Church in Bamber Bridge on
Thursday 6th August 2020 at 10:30am, followed by interment in Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be made to Cancer Research UK,
C/O The Funeral Director.
All inquiries to
H & G Wilde Funeral Directors, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge. Tel - (01772) 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 30, 2020