Vale Winifred (Wyn) The family of Wyn Vale would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and words of support during this difficult time.
Thank you to Father Robert for the heartfelt service and to the many family, friends and neighbours who lined the funeral route.
A special thanks to mum's carers Ann, Tammy, Aimee, Dawn and Wendy who supported her to stay in her precious home. Also, thanks to Great Eccleston Health Centre, district nurses, hospice at home and trinity nurses for their care and Moons Funeral Directors for the dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020