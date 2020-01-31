|
|
|
WARDLE Yvonne Passed away on
23rd January 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late David
and dearly loved mother
of Roger and Vicki.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 7th February 2020
at 10.00am.
At family's request,
please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to NWAA
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020