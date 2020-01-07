Home

WHITTLE Zena Passed away in hospital on
25th December 2019
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Colin, sister of Donald and Gerald (deceased), dearly loved mum of Tony, respected mother in law to Chriss, loving grandma to Heather, Thomas and Jack and devoted great grandma to Lily, Lola, Ella, Jensen and Zena.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
17th January at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK or MS Society c/o the funeral director.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020
