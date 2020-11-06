Betty Ann Duryea, 69, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Betty's wish for cremation.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Alda Cemetery at a later date.
Betty was born Nov. 15, 1950 in Macomb, Illinois to Kenneth R. and Emily "Peggy" (Payne) Knight. Her family moved to Nebraska when she was young and she attended Grand Island Northwest High School and graduated with the class of 1969. She then went on to further her education and received her CNA and MA.
She was united in marriage to Gary Babe in 1971 and one daughter was blessed to this union: Sarah. They made their home in Alda where Betty worked from home babysitting while her daughter was young. She then went to work as a CNA at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island. Their marriage would later end in divorce. She lived in Alda until 1992. During this time a second daughter was born in 1984, Emily. She was united in marriage to Matt Duryea in 1989 and they made their home in Grand Island. In 2003, they bought a farm south of Bertrand, at this time Betty began working at the Bertrand Nursing Home. In 2010, they moved north of Lexington and where they have resided ever since.
Betty enjoyed cooking, canning, and gardening. She was a talented artist and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Matt Duryea of Lexington; her daughters, Sarah (Paul) Dockum of Hastings and Emily Knight of Holdrege; two step-daughters, Erica (Vex) Okuthe of Texas and Evah Martinez of Texas; thirteen grandchildren, Cheyanne, Cody, Caleb, Riley, Payton, Bryce, Angel, Kal-El, Makeda, Gio, Kenny, Leona and Ida; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter, Stacy Babe Wulf.
A memorial has been established in Betty's honor, and kindly suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
