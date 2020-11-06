Eleanor Jane (Lowenthal) Fasse passed quietly into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct.7, 2020, at the age of 95 in the home of her daughter, Janine Yurka, Broomfield, Colo.



Visitation with family will be Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home, 620 E 22nd Street, Cozad, NE 69130. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Cozad, NE A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Maranatha Camp & Retreat Center (Olsen Chapel), 16800 E. Maranatha Rd, Maxwell, NE69151



Eleanor and her twin brother, Alfred Jr., were born to Alfred and Gladys (Hedberg) Lowenthal on December 14, 1924 in New Haven, Conn. Her childhood was spent in East Haven, Conn., enjoying her passion for reading and playing on the beaches of Long Island Sound during the summer, a short trolley ride from her home. She graduated from East HavenHigh School in 1942 where she participated in track and volleyball. It was just prior to her junior year at New Haven Teachers College that she met her future husband at the wedding of her brother, Alfred, in Hays, Kansas, on Aug. 1, 1946. Following the wedding Ed Fasse took her back to the hotel and shook her hand "good night." She then awakened her parents to tell them that "Ed Fasse is going to ask me to marry him." Ed and Eleanor were joined in marriage at the Old Stone Congregational Church in East Haven, CT, on Dec. 28, 1946.



A city girl now moved to a farm south of Cozad, Nebraska. But the most significant change in her life occurred as a 22 year-old when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior after attending an evangelistic meeting. Eleanor's new faith in God was disciple initially by the radio program, Back to the Bible, Lincoln, NE, whereby she studied the Scriptures daily to see if the things she was hearing were true, as practiced by the church at Berea from Acts 17:11. The BereanChurch in Lexington, NE, was her source of Christian community and fellowship for over 60 years.



Eleanor worked alongside her husband on the farm and in their business, Ed FasseBuilding & and Supply, while rearing 6 children. After the death of her beloved husband, Ed, in 1985, she asked the Lord, "What am I to do now?" Eleanor served for 25 years as a volunteer at Maranatha Bible Camp in the Sweet Shop, living in the cottage on the campground that she and Ed had built in the early 1970's. The last 3 years of her life were spent in the home of her daughter, Janine, and son-in-law, Paul Yurka. Her morning devotional reading was from the Daily Bread, a booklet she sent faithfully to many family members and friends over the years. Family looked forward to their birthday and anniversary cards that always contained her coveted personal note.



Those left to carry on her legacy are: Andrea (Lon) Matz of Madison, Wisc; Mark Fasse of Kearney; Dr. Scott (Kim) Fasse of Elkhorn; Greg (Sheryl) Fasse of Roswell, Ga; Janine (Paul) Yurka of Broomfield, Colo; Laurel (Dave) Wolfe of N. Tustin, Calif; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother.



Memorials suggested to: Maranatha Camp & Retreat Center, 16800 E. Maranatha Rd, Maxwell, NE 69151 Lexington Berean Bible Church, 210 W. 7th Street, Lexington, NE 68850



Berryman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

