G. Ruth Frager of Bellevue, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after 101 years in her mortal body.



It was Ruth's wishes her body is cremated and that no service be held.



Ruth was born Sept. 27, 1919, at Waterville, Kan., to William and Mary Isabelle (Argenbright) Simnitt. Ruth was united in marriage to John W. Frager on Jan. 17, 1942, at Washington, Kan.



After the War, Ruth and Johnny made a home and raised their daughter in Ogallala, Nebraska. Throughout her long and happy life, Ruth was known by everyone for her quick-wit, hard work, and expectation of excellence. She worked as an egg-candler and housekeeper but spent most of her time visiting with friends and family, regaling them with stories and jokes, while also being a great listener. In her spare time, she loved gardening and canning her yield, playing cards, watching baseball, and worshipping God. Her favorite verse was Psalm 23.



She moved from Ogallala to Lexington in Sept. 2001, and also moved from there to Bellevue, Nebraska in July 2017, to continue to be near her daughter who she treasured above all.



She will be remembered by many and for many things, like her thriftiness, cleanliness, and commitment to her Thanksgiving tradition of serving the largest meal of the year at 11 AM, complete with Jell-O Salad. She will be missed greatly.



Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters Alberta Kissack, Shirley Wollen, Doris Wannamaker, and infant, and 2 brothers, Noel and Howard. Her surviving family, including her daughter, Doris LaRee Stephens (Dave) Trembley of Bellevue, her favorite grandson, Christopher J. Stephens of Portland, Ore, a granddaughter, Michelle Stephens (Quaine) Day, three great-grandsons, Dexter, Linkon, and Grayson, of Lafayette, Colo., and Beth Simnitt, her sister-in-law, who currently lives in Lexington, Mo.



Her ashes will be placed with her husband at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

