1/1
Geraldine M. Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. Allen age 74 of Eddyville passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Kearney.

Geraldine chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Geraldine is survived by son Jerry (Shawn) Riley of Lexington, granddaughters Courtney Bowden of Canyon City, Colo., and Lacey Bowden of Bartley, grandson Tyler Bowden of Sumner, step granddaughters Stacy (Chris) Harris of Elwood, Shavon (Joe) Villalon of Lexington, and Sharon (Ben) Moler of Elwood, brother Clifford (Patty) Whitley of Ralston, sisters Virginia White of Blue Rapids, KS, and Julie Kuhn of Pennsylvania, and many great grandchildren.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Don, and daughter Jamie Lynn Bowden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved