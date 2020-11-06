Geraldine M. Allen age 74 of Eddyville passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Kearney.



Geraldine chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Geraldine is survived by son Jerry (Shawn) Riley of Lexington, granddaughters Courtney Bowden of Canyon City, Colo., and Lacey Bowden of Bartley, grandson Tyler Bowden of Sumner, step granddaughters Stacy (Chris) Harris of Elwood, Shavon (Joe) Villalon of Lexington, and Sharon (Ben) Moler of Elwood, brother Clifford (Patty) Whitley of Ralston, sisters Virginia White of Blue Rapids, KS, and Julie Kuhn of Pennsylvania, and many great grandchildren.



Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Don, and daughter Jamie Lynn Bowden.

