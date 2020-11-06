1/1
Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Dorenbach
1945 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Dorenbach, 75, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

A memorial service and celebration of Kathy's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines with social distancing will be followed; face masks are required.

Kathy was born to John and Erline (Low) Metzger on May 17, 1945 in Fremont. However, she grew up and attended school in Hastings. She continued her education at Bryan School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse and was a nurse at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, retiring after 26 years. On August 1, 2014, Kathy married Donald L. Dorenbach.

Kathy had a lovely understated elegance and a love of gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed kayaking, fishing and driving her little 'hotrod'. Kathy had traveled extensively, to many cities stateside and also places like Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Brazil.

Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Don; children, Debora (George) Quinn of Kearney, Richard "Dickie" Hecht Jr. of Grand Island, Shelly (David) Converse of Lexington and Rhonda (Bradley) Pederson of Hastings; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Sara, Richie, Amber, Justin, Parrhesia, Emily and Ashton; stepsons, Randall (Debbie) Dorenbach of Alliance and Keith Dorenbach of Round Rock, Texas; and step-grandchildren, Brandon and Jeremy Dorenbach.

She is also survived by a brother, Keith Metzger of Ashland and her four-legged baby, Peanut, who was a permanent attachment on her mommy's arm.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Dorenbach.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
