1/1
Kathy June (Gesch) Reeves
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy June (Gesch) Reeves, 65 years of age, of Lexington passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Kearney Regional Health Center in Kearney.

Visitation for Kathy (Gesch) Reeves will be held on Friday, Oct .16, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Interment will follow at the Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer.

Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services will be followed. The Reeves family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Kathy's visitation and services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.

Kathy was born on January 19, 1955, in Pender, the eldest of three children, to William "Bill" and Bernice (Nieman) Gesch. Kathy was baptized at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill, on July 10, 1955. She received her education from Winnebago Public Schools, and graduated with the class of 1973.

Kathy blessed with four sons: Royce, Remus, Justin, Dustin, and grandson, Jordan. The family made their home in Lexington, where Kathy was employed for Tyson Foods in Lexington for 44 years

Kathy enjoyed her family and pets.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Bill Gesch; and brother, Vaughn Gesch in January 2020.

Kathy leaves to celebrate her life; her four sons: Royce Whitebear and his wife, Mary Ann of rural Holdrege; Remus Gesch of Lexington; Justin Hudson of Grand Island; and Dustin Reeves and his wife, Blue Jean of Amarillo, Tex.; grandson she raised as a son, Jordan Hudson of Lexington; 21 grandchildren; her mother, Bernice Gesch of Amarillo; sister, Cindy Wilburn of Amarillo; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A memorial has been established in Kathy's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com or www.meyerbroschapels.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City are assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE 68949
(308) 995-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved