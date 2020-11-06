Patrick Lee Wescoat, 63, of Cairo went to his heavenly home Sept. 28, 2020 at his home.



Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Cairo with the Rev. Michael Boling and Rev. Jack Boling officiating.



Interment will be in Sand Valley Cemetery in Callaway. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2 at the First Baptist Church in Cairo with the family receiving family and friends 4-6pm.



Patrick was born on Sept. 22, 1957 at Henderson, Nebraska to Willis and Eileen (Schumm) Wescoat. He grew up in Lexington and graduated with the class of 1975. After graduation, he attended Tennessee Temple College. He worked at Valley Sales and Orthman Manufacturing in Lexington.



He was united in marriage to Debra Gascho Bordenkircher on Nov. 17, 2007 at First Baptist Church in Cairo. The couple lived in Cairo where he was employed by MH Equipment and had a lawn mowing business until his death. They took in a great nephew and niece, Travys and Ashlyn, in 2010 to raise as their own children.



He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cairo. He served as an elder in his church. He was also active in the First Baptist Church in Lexington when he lived there and preached there many times over the years. He loved his family and will be missed dearly. His smile was infectious.



Survivors include his wife, Debi of Cairo; son, Travys and daughter, Ashlyn of Cairo; son Chad (Ming Yip) Bordenkircher and granddaughter, Brielle of Covington, La., and Ryan Bordenkircher of Boelus; daughter, Megan (Nate) Wilhemi and grandson, Atlas of Alda; sisters Maxine (David) Vieth of Grand Island, twin sister, Pam (Mark) Rodriguez of Bellevue, Ruth Bohlen of Broken Bow and Amy Tallon of Lincoln; brothers, Mike Wescoat of Lexington and Pat (Rhonda) Tallon of Shelbyville, Kentucky and many nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved very much. He was more than just an uncle to his nieces and nephews. He had two grandchildren with a grandson due in 2021.



He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William, grandparents, Adeline and William Schumm and Charley and Gladys Wescoat, one grandchild one great niece and several aunts and uncles.



Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.



Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

