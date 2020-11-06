Robert "Bob" Lee Wurster Jr. went to be with Jesus on Nov. 1, 2020 at his home in McCook. He was 64 years of age.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CT) at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel in McCook. Due to the current Covid-19 situation in McCook, cremation will follow Bob's visitation and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. (CT), Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2020 at the First Assembly of God Church in McCook with Pastor Barry Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow services in Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook.
He was born on May 22, 1956 at Gothenburg, Nebraska to Robert L. Wurster Sr. and Ina (Newton) Wurster. Bob attended school in Gothenburg and Lewellen, Nebraska and graduated from Overton High School in 1974.
After meeting at a Christian singles conference in Grand Island, Nebraska, Bob married Mary Suzan Mockry at the Assembly of God Church in McCook, Nebraska. They celebrated 35 years of marriage on Aug. 17, 2020. Bob worked for many years for the Dawson County Alfalfa Mill after which he was employed at Monroe Auto in Cozad, Nebraska for 22 years, retiring in 1998 due to health issues. Bob and Mary Sue lived in Lexington after their marriage until 2002 when they relocated to McCook, Nebraska.
While in Lexington, he was active in the Calvary Assembly of God Church as Royal Ranger Commander, attending national jamborees, driving busses, working with sound equipment, and taught Sunday School with Mary Sue. Bob was also active in the Marriage Encounter Program and men's fellowship groups, holding office in the Full Gospel Businessman's Fellowship. After moving to McCook, Bob became a member of the First Assembly of God and was as active as health would allow, driving bus, helping with the sound system, and he always looked forward to the time of fellowship with men's Bible studies.
During years of good health, Bob loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed his dogs and cat; Peaches, Oscar, Polly, and Muffin will miss him. He loved all kinds of sports but was a true Husker fan. Later, he developed an interest in computer programming and repair, earning a diploma for computer repair. He had been striving for an Associates of Arts degree in the networking program areas.
Bob and Mary Sue had no children of their own, but foster care became very important to them. He loved those kids and throughout several years welcomed into his home Derrick, Jimmie, Antoinette, Jose, Tina, and Billie Jo. When they were able to be reunited with their families, each child took a piece of Bob's heart with them. Being care givers for niece and nephew, Callie and Gunner Carlisle for 15 years created a special bond like no other. Gunner and Bob were Xbox partners.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother-in-law, Jim Mockry; sister-in-law, Kay Mockry; brother, David Wurster; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna and Orville Mockry.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sue; sister-in-law, Nancy and Charles Collins; brothers-in-law, Randy and Wanda Mockry, Robby and Angie Mockry; and sister-in-law, Julie Mockry, all of McCook; nephews: Chris Collins, Corey and Jill Collins, Jamie and Tress Mockry, Jacob Mockry; nieces: Codie and Jason Stephens, Cyndi Carlisle, Caitlyn Mockry, Elizabeth Borrink, Rebecca Mockry, Aleece and Travis Priest and Sarah Messersmith; special great-nieces and nephews: Jordyn, Coral, Cayden, and Camryn Collins; Noleigh and Kasyn Stephens; Aaron, Anita, James, and Liahm Mockry; and Alex and Josh Priest; brother, Clyde "Butch" and Rosie Vance; sisters: Georgia and Mike Evans, Connie and Tom Long, Irma Wagener, Jeri Johnson, Cindy and Dan Harmon, and Kathy Blauvelt; and other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Bob was a kind man, always wanting to be used of the Lord. His words to you would be to study the Word and pray, staying always faithful to God.
Memorials are suggested to the family of Bob for later designation. Online condolences may be left at herrmannfh.com.
Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.