Stanley Edward Gould
1955 - 2020
Stanley Edward Gould, age 65 of Seattle, Wash., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Stan was Born June 15, 1955, to Wendell Oliver and Marguerite Veronica Gould, and has an older brother, Steven Gould of Seattle, Wash. Stan is a graduate of the University of Washington and enjoyed a career as a licensed architect. On May 16, 1993, he was united in marriage to Teri R. King Welsh. They made their home in Denver, Colo., raising two children, Michael and Raechel.

In 2005, Lexington became their home for 15 years. Stan and Teri recently relocated to Columbia, Mo., where Stan was employed as a staff architect for Compass Health. Stan enjoyed remodeling historic homes with his wife, tennis, volleyball, chess, dancing, and were members of the Rocky Mountain Scottish Terrier Rescue attending many years of the Scottish Festival in Estes Park.

Stan is survived by his wife, Teri; a son, Michael, and his husband, Matthew; two granddaughters, Madeline and Millie; a daughter, Raechel; his brother, Steve Gould of Seattle, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Lou Ann King of Bastrop, Texas; a brother-in-law, Sam King of Conifer, Colo; and many relatives and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

Published in Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
