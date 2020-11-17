Thomas (Tom) Michael Cooney, Jr., husband, father, grandfather, peacefully drifted away to his Creator on Nov. 12, 2020.

Visitation to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home (8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128) with a rosary service to follow. Mass of Christian burial to take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 So. 24th St., Omaha, NE 68108).

Many loved ones preceded him in death including his father and mother, Thomas and Margaret Cooney, his brothers Richard and Eugene Cooney (and wife Shirley), and his sisters Madeline Winter (and husband Bob), Dorothy Nissen (and husband Len), and Patty Jandebeur (and husband Dave), and his grandparents, aunts, and uncles. He had a strong devotion for his family and honored the memories of those who died before him. May he now enjoy an eternity of Christmas gatherings and after-church coffee and rolls surrounded by his loved ones.

Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Michael Cooney III (and wife Deb), his daughter, Mary Kathryn (Cooney) Robinson (and husband Michael), his grandsons Ryan and J. J. Cooney and Eoghan Robinson, his granddaughters, Madeleine and Melisende Robinson, his sister Rita Hinds.

Memorials have been suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton, or to the Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital. Burial on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m.at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store