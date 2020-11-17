1/1
Thomas Michael Cooney Jr.
1935 - 2020
Thomas (Tom) Michael Cooney, Jr., husband, father, grandfather, peacefully drifted away to his Creator on Nov. 12, 2020.
Visitation to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home (8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128) with a rosary service to follow. Mass of Christian burial to take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 So. 24th St., Omaha, NE 68108).
Many loved ones preceded him in death including his father and mother, Thomas and Margaret Cooney, his brothers Richard and Eugene Cooney (and wife Shirley), and his sisters Madeline Winter (and husband Bob), Dorothy Nissen (and husband Len), and Patty Jandebeur (and husband Dave), and his grandparents, aunts, and uncles. He had a strong devotion for his family and honored the memories of those who died before him. May he now enjoy an eternity of Christmas gatherings and after-church coffee and rolls surrounded by his loved ones.
Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Michael Cooney III (and wife Deb), his daughter, Mary Kathryn (Cooney) Robinson (and husband Michael), his grandsons Ryan and J. J. Cooney and Eoghan Robinson, his granddaughters, Madeleine and Melisende Robinson, his sister Rita Hinds.
Memorials have been suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton, or to the Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital. Burial on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m.at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.

Published in Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
NOV
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
NOV
20
Burial
01:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE 68128
(402) 593-6100
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 17, 2020
Comfort Planter
