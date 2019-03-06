Gordon Holt (November 16, 1926 - February 07, 2019)
It is with great sadness that I am announcing the passing of Gordon Holt. Rest in peace, Gramps. Gordie was born in Maple Ridge, BC, and lived most of his life in Shalath, BC, working for BC Hydro. He retired and moved to Lillooet. He lived life to the fullest with his wife, Norma. They raised three children, Ron Holt, Robert Holt, and Joann Martinson. Gordon is survived by his grandchildren, Ron Holt, Jay Holt, Renee Martinson, Keith Martinson, Bobbi Jo Curtis, Shane Holt, and Leeland Holt. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
