At the age of 100, Ruth Rabiniaux, a resident of Mountain View Lodge, Lillooet, died on January 22, 2020.



Born in Bossburg, Washington State, she came to Canada at age 8 with her parents, Frank and Janet Hibert. Ruth married Earnest Stevens and they had a son, Rod. In 1950 she lost Earnest as a result of health complications sustained in WWI. In 1953, with Frederick William Benallick, she had her second son, Frederick. She tragically lost Fred Sr. in a car accident in 1961. Ruth then met Marcel Rabiniaux and they had many adventures together for 33 years.



Ruth lived a life of adventure and hard work in Kitscoty (Alberta), Southbank, Burnaby, White Rock, Lillooet, and Kamloops. There was never a hill that she would not climb to see what was on the other side. One of her favorite things to do was driving to see family and new landscapes.



Ruth loved her cats - Princess Ching-a-ling, Kitty, and Cinder; they provided both comfort and protection. We will never know how each cat was trained so that a "Beware of Attack Cat" sign was needed. Her pet bunny, Bitsy, was a favorite companion and a source of comment from Marcel who teased "ragout de lapin"!



Although private about her own life, Ruth was a true family historian - who needed Ancestry! Ruth was determined, strong, compassionate and a good listener; offering common sense in every situation.



As an impetuous young girl she tripped over a rattlesnake and, of course, was bitten. As a testament to her strength, she fought off the infection and survived without antivenom.



She had fond memories of Francois Lake, especially "Hole In The Wall" which overlooked the lake. When Marcel and Ruth discovered ideal fishing at Allison Lake, they purchased a cabin which became a favorite destination for the whole family.



Mom/Grandma's kindness and love of family will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.



She is survived by her son, Fred (Spring); her grandchildren, Tammy (Mike), Dean (Christine), Nicholas, Jayme (Derek), Dakita; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Nick), Dustin, Carter, Cole; great-great-grandchildren, Ella, Nadia, Logan, Kendall; and the Idaho families of Annette (Tom), and Rochelle; as well as many more family and friends. She is predeceased by Marcel and Rod in 1998.



The family is especially grateful for the kindness of Karie Clark.



At Ruth's request, there will be no funeral, but the family will be gathering in the spring for a celebration of life at the Lillooet Cemetery.

