Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tanis Helen Dubeck. View Sign Obituary

Cherished mother and friend Tanis Helen Dubeck passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 in the company of her loving sons Nathan and Reg, and daughters-in-law Beth and Cris. She was born in Trail (BC) on June 21, 1944 and spent her early years on a ranch where she developed a life-long love for horses. She attended hair dressing school and moved to Squamish, BC where she ran a hair salon for over twenty years. Her travels eventually took her to the Bridge River Valley. She was a fabulous cook and spent many summers turning out amazing meals for guests on multi-day horse-back trips into the South Chilcotin Mountains, as well as cooking epic meals for family and friends. In 2017 her heart led her to the Anahim Lake area where she worked as a caretaker and all around hand at 3 Circle, 6 Mile Ranch. She had come full circle, and these were the happiest days of her life. With her horses, her pets and her "Anahim family" close by, Tanis' time at 3 Circle was fulfilling and joyful. Tanis will be remembered for her courage, resilience, quick wit, generous heart and her amazing cooking. We are indebted to everyone who helped support us throughout Mom's illness. In keeping with Mom's wishes, there will be no service.



Cherished mother and friend Tanis Helen Dubeck passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 in the company of her loving sons Nathan and Reg, and daughters-in-law Beth and Cris. She was born in Trail (BC) on June 21, 1944 and spent her early years on a ranch where she developed a life-long love for horses. She attended hair dressing school and moved to Squamish, BC where she ran a hair salon for over twenty years. Her travels eventually took her to the Bridge River Valley. She was a fabulous cook and spent many summers turning out amazing meals for guests on multi-day horse-back trips into the South Chilcotin Mountains, as well as cooking epic meals for family and friends. In 2017 her heart led her to the Anahim Lake area where she worked as a caretaker and all around hand at 3 Circle, 6 Mile Ranch. She had come full circle, and these were the happiest days of her life. With her horses, her pets and her "Anahim family" close by, Tanis' time at 3 Circle was fulfilling and joyful. Tanis will be remembered for her courage, resilience, quick wit, generous heart and her amazing cooking. We are indebted to everyone who helped support us throughout Mom's illness. In keeping with Mom's wishes, there will be no service. Published in The Bridge River Lillooet News on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bridge River Lillooet News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close