CRIDERSVILLE — Sue Deifendeifer, 82, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., at Otterbein- Cridersville, after a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on November 11, 1937 in Elida, Ohio to George and Martha (Pfeifer) Allion, who, along with her sister, Sharyn Allion, preceded her in death.

Sue is survived by her husband of 56 years, R. Gene Deifendeifer; her children: Steve (Monica) Deifendeifer, Anne (Eric) St. John, Kristin (Dave) Elwer, her grandchildren, Anca (Ricky) Deifendeifer-Qin, Natalie (Zach) Curth, Corinne, Ryan, Matt and Kelly St. John and her great-granddaughters: Sophia, Evalynn and Elaine.

Sue moved to Shawnee as a teen after a fire destroyed her family home. After graduating from Shawnee High School, she attended Wittenberg University, where she earned a degree in elementary education and was honored as her class's Alma Mater, the highest campus award given each year to one woman who exemplifies leadership, scholarship and service.

Sue taught elementary school at Shawnee Schools before devoting herself to raising her children and caring for her own mother, who also had Alzheimer's. Later in life, she earned a second bachelor's degree in nursing from Bluffton College and finished her career as a nurse for Lima City Schools, while working as a long-time choir-robe salesperson for Collegiate Cap & Gown Company.

Sue never met a stranger, loved poodles, and took joy in shopping for meaningful gifts for loved ones and friends. Over the years, she was active in the High Fever Follies, the Sweet Adelines, the Junior Service League, the Child Conservation League and the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. A member of Shawnee United Methodist Church from childhood, she enjoyed singing in the choir. She had a love of fashion (especially sweaters), gardening and home decorating.Her home was once featured on a home and garden tour.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Otterbein-Cridersville, who cared for Sue for 9 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northwest, Ohio and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

The family invites friends and relatives to wear red, Sue's favorite color, in celebration of her life. Gathering will be Friday the 13th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., memorial will follow at 6 with Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating.

Private burial of cremated remains will be in St. Matthew Cemetery at a later date.