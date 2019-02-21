BARNETT, John — Noon today at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church, Lima. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery.

BELL, James — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.

BENAVIDEZ, Antonio — 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Burial: Woodland Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.

BURGET, Richard — 11 a.m. today at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial: Allentown Cemetery. Visitation: One hour prior to services at the funeral home.

BURTON, Brandy — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home. Burial: Convoy IOOF Cemetery.

CLARK, Joyce — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

DALEY, John — 11 a.m. today at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery.

DILLON, Sharon — 1 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

ELSASS, William — 10:30 a.m. today at Immanuel Church, Kettlersville. Burial: Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins. Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church.

HENDERSON, Shirley — 10 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, Lima. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee chapel.

JOHNSON, Grover — Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation: Two hours prior to services at the church.

KIRACOFE, Marjorie — 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren. Burial: Lewis Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

LAUPP, Marilyn — 10 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee United Methodist Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today at the church.

KINYON, Kindra — Celebration of Life 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Spencerville VFW.

MILLER, Noah — 11 a.m. March 2 at Elida Immanuel Church. Visitation; 2 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the church.

MYERS, Mary — 3 p.m. Saturday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Visitation: Three hours prior to services at the funeral home.

PRICHARD, Robert — Celebration of Life May 27 at Orioles Nest #173.

PRUETER, Don — 11 a.m. Saturday at First Church of New Knoxville. Burial: Resthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

RODRIGUEZ, Jesse — 9:30 a.m. Monday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

SCHUMM, Robert — Celebration of Life 2:30 p.m. April 20 at New Horizons Community Church, Rockford. Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 20 at the church.

SCHMENK, Bob — 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation:2 to 8 p.m. today at Love Funeral Home.

SCHWELLER, Henry — 1 p.m. today at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.

SHERER, Phyllis — 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Salvation Army of Lima. Visitation: An hour and a half prior to services at the Salvation Army.

SNIDER, Miriam — 11 a.m. today at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial: Shawnee Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

SPENCER, Janet — 2 p.m. Saturday at st. Paul's United Church of Christ. Burial: Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation: Three hours prior to services at the church.

THOMAS, Patricia — 10 a.m. April 27 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at the funeral home.

VERHOFF, Aaron — 10:30 a.m. today at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Love Funeral Home.

WEAVER, Gregory — 10:30 a.m. today at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys. Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church.

WEAVER, Margaret — 4 p.m. March 17 at First Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Visitation: Two hours prior to the service.