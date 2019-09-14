ALGER — Nora Ann Patton Giovinazzo, 85, Haines City, Fla., formerly of Alger, Ohio, died on September 7, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1933, in McGuffey, Ohio, to George Blanton and Stella Howard Stone who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jeff and Carol Patton of Houston, TX, Pamela and David Hoyman of Davenport, FL, and John and Debby Patton of Austin, TX. She is also survived by two sisters: Geraldine Sparks of Galveston, TX, Carol Earlene Gardner of Coldwater, MI; and four brothers: James Blanton of Coldwater, MI, Victor Blanton of Union City, MI, Eddie K Blanton of Greenup, KY, and Paul David Blanton of Greenup, KY; a sister-in-law, Velma Scott of Alger, OH; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Nora was preceded in death by many of her brothers and sisters, Maxine Collins, Imogene Pack, Mary Jane Allen, Homer Stone, James Stone, Jr, Betty Risner, Sevard Ray Stone, Barbara Evenson, Larry Davis, Francis Gene Blanton, Harley Blanton, Dora Blanton Balcom, George Blanton, Jr., and Evie Bergetts.

Nora was an employee of the US Postal Service, where she proudly became the Postmaster of McGuffey, Ohio until her retirement in 1993. Nora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, but above all, she was a follower of Jesus Christ.

For those that can make it back to her longtime hometown, please join her family and friends for a celebration of her life at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger, Ohio on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Calvin Waugh officiating. Her remains will thereafter be placed at rest nearby in Preston Cemetery next to her deceased husband and one true love of her life, John Russell Patton, Sr.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in her name to the church of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.