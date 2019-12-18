LIMA — Mary A. Griffith, age 71 of Lima passed away 1:38 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial. She was born March 25, 1948 in Lima to the late Wilbur and Mary Conner Bradford. She married Grover Griffith July 3, 1967 and he survives in Lima.

Mary attended Abundant Life Temple and loved to shop, her favorites were purses, perfume and clothing. She had been a caregiver for her husband and loved being with her grandkids.

Additional survivors include 5 children: Mary Keysor of Cridersville, Harold (Cheryl) Bradford of Lima, Rose (Robert) Klett of Lima, Tina (Bruce) Gessel Jr. of Lima and Grover A. (Cherston) Griffith of Cincinnati, 29 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, siblings: Charles, John (Kathryn) and Wilbur Bradford, Jr. and Millie Waldroop.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Earl and Paul Thatcher, Micheal and Ervin Bradford, Eileen Camper and Idella Schlesselman.

The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Debbie Gordon officiating. The burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to the online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com