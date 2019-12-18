GriffithMary (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GriffithMary.
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Lima, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Mary A. Griffith, age 71 of Lima passed away 1:38 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Lima Memorial. She was born March 25, 1948 in Lima to the late Wilbur and Mary Conner Bradford. She married Grover Griffith July 3, 1967 and he survives in Lima.

Mary attended Abundant Life Temple and loved to shop, her favorites were purses, perfume and clothing. She had been a caregiver for her husband and loved being with her grandkids.

Additional survivors include 5 children: Mary Keysor of Cridersville, Harold (Cheryl) Bradford of Lima, Rose (Robert) Klett of Lima, Tina (Bruce) Gessel Jr. of Lima and Grover A. (Cherston) Griffith of Cincinnati, 29 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, siblings: Charles, John (Kathryn) and Wilbur Bradford, Jr. and Millie Waldroop.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Earl and Paul Thatcher, Micheal and Ervin Bradford, Eileen Camper and Idella Schlesselman.

The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Debbie Gordon officiating. The burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be given to the online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
funeral home direction icon
Donations