BLUFFTON — Helen B. Suter, 99, passed away August 2, 2019 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Helen was born September 22, 1919 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Louis A. and Naomi (Spallinger) Burkholder. On February 9, 1941 she married Dale D. Suter who preceded her in death on May 1, 2004.

Helen was a graduate of Bluffton High School and studied cosmetology following high school. She was a homemaker, wife and mother of three children. Helen served as a den mother for her sons' Cub Scouts Den, as an adult leader for her daughter's Girl Scouts Brownies Troop and volunteered for a number of years at her local Methodist Church. An excellent seamstress, she also had a passion for art - collecting books on the subject, prints and studying oil painting, and although cooking was never her favorite thing to do, she made the best pie crust in the world. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe with Dale to learn about their Mennonite heritage.

Survivors include her son, Ralph Suter of Bluffton and a daughter, Barbara Suter of Boulder, Colorado.

Helen was preceded in death by a son, David Suter; two sisters, Cleora Zimmerly and Margaret Basinger; and a brother Weldon Burkholder.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Tim Wilmetti officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora following the service. Visitation will be at from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton University.

