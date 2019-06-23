ELIDA — A. Fay Stephens, 88, of Elida, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:35 A.M. at St. Ritas Medical Center in Lima. She was born on September 5, 1930 in Gomer, Ohio to the late Clarence and Bertha {Sarber} Clevenger. On July 3, 1949, she married Marvin E. Stephens who survives her. They would have celebrated 70 years this coming July 3.

Fay worked for Child Evangelism Fellowship for 50 years. 20 of those years she served as the director. She also worked as a secretary at WTGN Christian Radio Station. When working with CEF, she taught Good News Clubs and 5-Day Clubs at various locations, including Elida Elementary, Gomer Schools, Columbus Grove, and Perry Schools and various homes. She also taught adults how to teach children about Jesus and be a follower of Him. She taught these classes with Teaching Children Effectively Classes. Fay taught TCE Classes at Temple Christian School and in Allen County and surrounding counties. Fay loved telling everyone about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, especially children. She also worked with Children Choosing Christ and their fair ministry. Fay used all of these abilities that God gave her for Sunday School, Children's Church and any place they asked her to teach. Fay was also involved with Single Moms and many other ways that she could serve the Lord. Fay loved her husband and children, grandchildren, and all their mates. She had a heart for them all and taught them well of Jesus' love.

She is survived by her husband, daughters Connie (David) Adam of Middletown, OH, Barbara (Mike) Sprague of Gomer, OH, son Keith (Susan) Stephens of Virginia, daughter-in-law Susan (Jack) Dyer, 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way, and twin brother L. Jay Clevenger of Ashland, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Stanley Stephens, brothers Garwin Clevenger and Raymon Clevenger, and sisters Cecile Hawkins, Selma Kilgore, Leola Stemen, and Joyce Zimmerman.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2-8pm at Cable Alliance Church, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the church on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Friends may visit from 10-11am at the church. Pastor Richard Jueckstock will officiate.

Burial will follow at Pike Run Cemetery in Gomer, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children Choosing Christ or donor's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.