GROVER HILL — Aaron Bidlack Sr. 68 died at 2:52 a.m. Sunday November 1, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, IN.

Services at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Roselems Christian Church. Burial immediately following in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio.

Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.