Aaron Crumrine

LIMA — Aaron M. Crumrine, age 45, of Lima passed away at 2:38 a.m. on Saturday,

August 8, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, Ohio. He was born

February 10, 1975 in Lima to Phillip E. (Connie) Crumrine and Sandra J.

Klopp Crumrine, both of whom Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville

survive.

Aaron was a graduate of Shawnee High School where he began his interest

in carpentry and mechanical design. He spent his career in construction

and was a practical learner, able to put most ideas into reality. He

often produced many beautiful paintings and artwork.

Aaron had a kind heart and a beautiful soul who many could attest. His

ornery smile and eyes were the window to his soul. He will be missed by

all that knew him.

Aaron was most proud of his son Gage Aaron (Gabby) and granddaughter

Penelope Rose who survive in Cridersville. He is also survived by

sister Shannon (Dustin) Crumrine and nephew, Landon and nieces Hannah

and Mia Prince of Reynoldsburg, paternal grandparents Richard and Joanne

Crumrine, many aunts and uncles and significant other Ecco Burker, all

of Lima.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Robert & June Klopp.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020

at St. Matthew Cemetery in Cridersville. In Lieu of flowers,

contributions may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 5050 St.

Matthew Blvd. Cridersville, OH 45806. Online condolences may be shared

at BayliffAndSon.com

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no

evil, for You are with me; Your rod and staff, they comfort me," Psalm

23:4