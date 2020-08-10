Aaron Crumrine

LIMA — Aaron M. Crumrine, age 45, of Lima passed away at 2:38 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, Ohio. He was born February 10, 1975 in Lima to Phillip E. (Connie) Crumrine and Sandra J. Klopp Crumrine, both of whom survive.

Aaron was a graduate of Shawnee High School where he began his interest in carpentry and mechanical design. He spent his career in construction and was a practical learner, able to put most ideas into reality. He often produced many beautiful paintings and artwork. Aaron had a kind heart and a beautiful soul who many could attest. His ornery smile and eyes were the window to his soul. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Aaron was most proud of his son Gage Aaron (Gabby) and granddaughter Penelope Rose who survive in Cridersville. He is also survived by sister Shannon (Dustin) Crumrine and nephew, Landon and nieces Hannah and Mia Prince of Reynoldsburg, paternal grandparents Richard and Joanne Crumrine, many aunts and uncles and significant other Ecco Burker, all of Lima.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Robert & June Klopp.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Matthew Cemetery in Cridersville. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 5050 St. Matthew Blvd. Cridersville, OH 45806. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and staff, they comfort me," Psalm 23:4