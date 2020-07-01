DELPHOS — Aaron Anthony Sanders, 35, of Delphos, passed Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He was born April 11, 1985, in Lima to James and Tamara L. (Robey) Sanders. His dad passed away January 8, 2020; his mother survives in Delphos.

Aaron is also survived by two brothers, Brandon (Jenn) Sanders of Westminster, and Adam (Jenna) Sanders of Delphos; a sister, Bridgette (Kody) Dove of Harrod; eight nieces and nephews, Logan, Gavin, Lia, and Lucy Sanders, Christian, Aiden, Ellie, and Isaac Dove; a maternal grandfather, John Robey Jr.; maternal aunts and uncles, Susan Tidwell, Becky Robey, Mark and Sharon Robey, and Martha Robey, all of Spencerville, and Ernest Robey of Lima; and paternal aunts and uncles, John and Donna Sanders of Defiance, Bob Sanders of Cloverdale, Dan Schimmoeller of Perrysburg, Larry and Judy Sanders of Ottawa, Mike Sanders of Delphos, and Diane and Bart Baldauf of Ft. Jennings.

He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Juanita and Frank Mowery; maternal grandmother, Eileen Robey; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Dorothy Sanders; an aunt, Janice Schimmoeller; maternal uncles, James Robey and Timothy Robey; and paternal cousin, Casey Baldauf.

Aaron was a 2003 graduate of Delphos Jefferson. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Master's in Engineering. He was cum laude in both his undergraduate and master's programs. Aaron had worked in Research and Development for Honda. He left Honda to become a personal investment advisor for himself and his family members. Aaron loved golfing and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be private. Pastor Nathan Branim will be officiating. Burial will follow in Carmen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Funeral services are in the care of Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.