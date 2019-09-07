LIMA — Mr. Aaron Anderson Spivey, age 31, passed from this life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 , at approximately 11:39 a.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on September 13, 1987 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Freddie Lee and Teresa (Young) Spivey; both parents survive in Lima.

Aaron was a 2006 graduate of Bath High School where he was member of the Basketball Team. He formerly worked at Rudolph Food. He was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Aaron loved to play computer games and watch sports.

Besides his loving parents he leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 daughters; Amya Spivey of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Ahnesty Spivey of Lima. A brother; Fredrick Spivey (Lindsey) of Lima. And a sister; Tamekia Smith (Michael) of Columbus, OH

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Anderson and Mary Young. Paternal grandparents; Ernest & Sammie Spivey.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Butler, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SPIVEY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com