LEIPSIC — Adelina S. Delgado, 89 of Leipsic passed away at 1:26 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 25, 1929 in Gonzales, Texas to the late Pablo and Tranquilina Santa Cruz. On June 26, 1950 she married Marcos I. Delgado, he died January 31, 2004.

Adelina is survived by four children: Paul Delgado of Bowling Green, KY, Carlos (Ada) Delgado of Leipsic, Betty (Homer) Luna of Leipsic, Belinda (Rick) Thomas of McComb; a daughter-in-law: Julie Delgado of Leipsic; a son-in-law: Tom Briseno; seventeen grandchildren; thirty six great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and a brother: Espripion Santa Cruz of Taylor, TX.

She is preceded in death by a son: Robert Delgado; and two daughters: Junita Briseno, and Rose Anne Delgado; three brothers: Alberto Santa Cruz, Miguel Santa Cruz, and Steven Santa Cruz; and two sisters: Betty Medina and Mary Debose.

Adelina was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and St. Mary's Guadalupe Society. She was a volunteer for many organizations.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where there will be a rosary service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

Condolences may be expressed at lovefuneralhome.com.