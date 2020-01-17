DELPHOS — Adeline Rose Pohlman, 94, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne.

She was born December 8, 1925 in Ottoville to the late Joseph and Eleanor (Miller) Ricker. On August 21, 1946 she married Irvin John Pohlman who preceded her in death on February 7, 1998.

She is survived by a son, William "Bill" (Janis) Pohlman of Dayton; a daughter, Esther (Jerry) Ellerbrock of Ft. Jennings; a brother, Omer (Alice) Ricker of Delphos; sisters, Margaret Schimmoeller of Ft. Jennings and Jeanette Brickner of Delphos; 11 grandchildren, Todd (Kelley) Wireman, Janna Wireman, Trina Ellerbrock, Eric (Angie) Wireman, Elaine (Tom) Messina, Keith Ellerbrock, Karen Wireman, Brad (Candice) Wireman, Renee (Drew) Watkins, Kyle Pohlman and Adam (Mayu) Pohlman; a sister-in-law, Patricia Ricker of Delphos; a brother-in-law, Virgil Bellman of Ottawa; 4 step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Ed) Rogers, Nathan Martin, Brittany (Mike) Clevenger, and Keith (Makayla) Kleman; and 4 step-great-grandchildren

She was also preceded in death by sons, Leroy Pohlman and Randy Pohlman; a daughter, Irene Mary Wireman; brothers, Ambrose Ricker, George Ricker and Arnold Ricker; a sister, Marciel Bellman; son-in-law, Monroe Wireman; a sister-in-law, Loretta Ricker; brothers-in-law, Jim Schimmoeller and Robert Brickner.

Adeline was a 1943 graduate of Ottoville High School. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Adeline was a farm wife, a big noodle maker and made many doilies, especially for the St. John's Festival. She enjoyed and loved baking, and was an avid gardener and quilter.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vancrest of Van Wert Recreation Activities Fund or to St. John's Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.