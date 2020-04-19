OTTAWA — Adrian N. Utrup, 77, of Ottawa died 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 20, 1942 in Columbus Grove to the late Norman W. and Evelyn (Hohenbrink) Utrup. On June 1, 1968 he married Donna Hermiller, she survives in Ottawa.

He is survived by a son: Mark A. (Melissa) Utrup of Maria Stein; two grandsons: Mason and Maverick; brothers: Denny (Sandy) Utrup, DeWayne (Pam) Utrup, and Calvin Utrup, all of Columbus Grove; sisters: Darlene (Karl) Miller of Kalida, Sandra (Jim) Tourjee, and Jeaneen (Gary) Warnecke, both of Columbus Grove; and a sister-in-law: Susan Utrup of Glandorf. He is also survived by his in-laws: Florence (Thad) Schroeder, Lavern (Marge) Hermiller, Art (Ronie) Hermiller, Doris (Cleo) Liebrecht, Margret Schimmoeller, Bertha Hermiller, Lou Ann Hermiller, and John (Mary Ann) Hermiller.

Adrian is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Utrup.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. He was the former Vice President of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and former President of the 4 Deuces Car Club.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, with Father Tony Fortman officiating. However, a live broadcast will be available on Glandorf cable Channel 3. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Private visitation will be held prior to the mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio 1800 N. Perry St. Ottawa, Ohio 45875 or Putnam County CAPS PO Box 165 Glandorf, Ohio 45848, a card, email or a message on our website at: www.lovefuneralhome.com