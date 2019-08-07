LIMA — Agatha "Agie" R. Folk, age 83, passed away August 6, 2019, at 6:14 pm, at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Agie was born January 17, 1936, in Lima, OH, to August "Augie" P. and Hazel L. (Selby) Cira who preceded her in death. On June 29, 1957, she married Richard "Dick" W. Folk who preceded her in death on April 15, 2001.

Agatha attended St. Rose Catholic High School. After high school she had worked as a clerk at the Leader Store in Lima and at Millager's Drug Store in Bluffton. Agie finished her career with the Mennonite Memorial Home as a nursing assistant. Agie had been a member of the Grace Baptist Church

Agie is survived by 2 siblings: Marie J. (Alfred "Tom"(d)) Murphy of Ottawa, OH and Richard "Dick" (Joyce) Cira of Lima, OH and a niece and caregiver, Linda (David) Settlage of Lima, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister in-law and brother in-law, Margaret (Robert "Bud") Walls.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial of cremated remains will be in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call on Sunday from 3-5 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Memorial Home @ 410 West Elm St., Bluffton, OH 45817. The family would like to extend the sincere appreciation to the staff of Putnam County Hospice and the Mennonite Memorial Home for the excellent care shown towards Agie and her family during this difficult time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.