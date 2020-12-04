DELPHOS — Agnes "Jane" Beckman, 100, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos due to complications of Covid-19. She was born on September 18, 1920 in Akron, OH, to William and Agnes (Laudick) Deffenbaugh. They preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to John Robert "Bob" Say on October 29, 1941; he preceded her in death on May 23, 1951. She then married Elmer Beckman on July 11, 1987. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2007.

Jane is survived by her son, Thomas (Mary) Say of Lima, OH; her daughter, Sister Mary Jonna Say of Toledo, OH; one daughter-in-law, Linda Say; three stepsons, Daniel (Patricia) Beckman, Gerald Beckman, Roger Beckman; three stepdaughters, Joyce (Ed) Maenle, Carol (Ed) Weilacher, Louise (Steve) Martin; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; eleven step grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; four step great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Mary (Dick) Say and Millie Beining. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, John Say; five brothers, William, John, Jim, Robert and Thomas Deffenbaugh; three sisters, Mary Showalter, Helen Shenk and Dorothy Deffenbaugh.

Jane was a graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School, Class of 1938. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a secretary at St. John's Elementary School for several years. She then went on to work for Fruehauf for 18 years. She volunteered at the Interfaith Thrift Shop for 30 years. Jane was very active with Church Women United. She loved to play bridge, doing crossword puzzles and word searches.

A funeral mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. John Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com