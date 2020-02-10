COLUMBUS GROVE — Agnes M. Hoffman, 103, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born on April 29, 1916, in Columbus Grove to Joe and Mary (Brinkman) Krietemeyer. They both preceded her in death.

On June 8, 1937, she married James Hoffman. He preceded her in death, January 1982.

Agnes is survived by her daughters, Clarine Schmitz and Mary Ann (Doug) Reese; 14 grandchildren, Jim Korte, Rose (Gary) Stechschulte, Dennis (Bev) Korte, Jane (Kerry) Schlegel, Robert Korte, Lisa (Jack) Yearling, Steve Korte, Carol Schmitz, Alan Schmitz, Roger (Joy) Schmitz, John (Amanda) Schmitz, Amanda (Steve) Crockett, Abby (Chris) Kerber and Stacy (Steve) Frappier; 19 great grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bernice (Paul) Korte; son in-law, William Schmitz; one brother, Leonard (Julitta) Krietemeyer; two sisters, Emma (Alphonse) Schroeder and Cecilia (Joe) Schroeder and one grandson in-law, Mike Chandler.

Agnes was a homemaker. For many years, she drove School bus for the Columbus Grove School District. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the Altar Rosary. She was an auxiliary member of the of Columbus Grove.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am, Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Church Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, where a Rosary service will be held at 1:45pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Anthony Catholic Church, Putnam County Hospice or Putnam County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.