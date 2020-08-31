Agnes Horstman

FORT JENNINGS — Agnes Margaret (Jostpille) Horstman, 90, baker of cakes and creator of art projects too numerous to mention, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born March 11, 1930 in Columbus Grove to the late Frank and Amelia (Stechschulte) Jostpille. On June 9, 1953, she married Hubert Horstman, who died in 2014. Also preceding her in death were one brother, Clarence, and four sisters, Dorothy Swary, Marguerite "Peg" Schroeder, Viola Krietemeyer, and Mary Jane Moening. She is survived by two sisters, Theresa Ellerbrock, and twin sister Rita Kaufman.

She is also survived by five children, Kay (Joe) Unverferth of Kalida; Dan (Una Nulty) Horstman of Delphos; Pat (Randy) Etter of Columbus; Sue (Kevin) Wildenhaus of Plymouth, MI; and Lisa (Dave) Whittle of Knoxville, TN; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Agnes was a helpmate on the family farm near Cloverdale and was known to drive tractor and milk cows when the need arose. A child of the Great Depression, she was a prolific canner of peaches and pickles, and saver of anything that could be used for something interesting later.

Never one to shy away from an artistic challenge, Agnes for many years baked cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and any other occasion you can imagine. Her creations were especially prized by her children and grandchildren who agreed nobody could make frosting like Grandma. Agnes loved helping with her kids' school art projects and fashioned many an outfit, costume and prom dress.

Once the kids were out of the house and the sewing machine was retired, Agnes and "Hoops" (or "Hub" in some circles) enjoyed traveling all over the country, often with their YMCA friends or assorted relatives. Agnes also loved knitting and crocheting, working crossword and picture puzzles, and playing fast and loose with UNO against her great-grandchildren.

A longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Agnes will be missed by her family, including many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends for her endless patience, loving kindness, strong faith, and sweet nature that were her crowning attributes. She would want to thank her caregivers of many years, Cheryl Gerding and Kathy Maas, who were stellar advocates and companions, and also the wonderful staff at The Meadows of Kalida and Palliative Care of Putnam County.

Friends are invited to attend visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings. Immediately following is a Mass of Christian burial, which will begin at 10:00 a.m., with Father Mark Hoying and Father Charles Obinwa concelebrating. Mass will also be live-streamed via the Parish Facebook page and on Cable Channel 72. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, PO Box 68, Fort Jennings, Ohio 45844, or Putnam County Homecare & Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Suite 3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

