OTTAWA — Agnes M. Karhoff, 96, of Ottawa died at 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born September 7, 1922 in Kalida to the late Albert W. and Stella (Kaufman) Maag. On November 26, 1941 she married Walter Karhoff who died July 3, 1995.

She is survived by four children, Stanley (Emily) Karhoff of Ottawa, Marjorie Karhoff of Worthington, Larry (Lynn) Karhoff and Glenn Karhoff both of Glandorf; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; a sister, Teresa Borgelt of Glandorf; a brother, Walter (Janet) Maag of Leipsic; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Maag of Lakeview. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jay Foster; daughter-in-law, Andrea Karhoff; a brother-in-law, Arnold Borgelt; 4 brothers, George (Betty) Maag, Robert (Lucille) Maag, Modestus Maag, and Edgar Maag; and 2 sisters, Rita (Omer) Schroeder and Velma (Carl) Hovest.

Agnes was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and Rosary Altar Society. She traveled to all 50 states and more than a dozen countries. Agnes enjoyed playing cards, gardening and polka dancing.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Macular Degeneration or to St. John's for masses.

