WOLF — Agnes L. Wolff, age 96 of Lima, passed peacefully at her home Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born March 27, 1923 in Lima, Ohio to the late Don A. and Helen I. Moorman Hixenbaugh. On August 15, 1947 she married John Jay Wolff who preceded her in death September 26, 1986.

After graduating from Shawnee High School in 1941, she attended the Northwest School of Commerce, Lima. She was a secretary at Lima-Kenton Groceries in the 311 Building on East Market Street until she had children.

Agnes was an officer in Shawnee Grange, enjoyed square dancing, camping, was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and a member of Ohio Good Sam's Club Area Smiling Chapter 25. In the early 1960s, she and her family created Faith Manor Inc., Cridersville, a business that became Cridersville Nursing Home. She was active in this until it was sold in 1996.

She enjoyed watching TV, visiting with family and friends. She was known for her delicious Raisin Cookies that she made for family, friends, and different church functions.

Surviving is a son - Timothy J. (Nancy) Wolff of Lima; 1 daughter - Ann (Rick) Shaffer of Lima; 4 grandchildren - Eric Melson; Katherine 'Katie' (Wes) Campbell; Johnathan Shaffer; Jennifer (Rob) Morgan ; 9 great grandchildren - Christopher, Jared, Chase, Ethan, Tristan, Brennan, Noah, Robert III, Isabella; 3 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters - Jean Ellen (Jay) Shaw of Phoenix, Arizona; Betty Brookhart of Lima and 2 sister-in-laws - Donna Lou Hixenbaugh of Peach Tree, GA; ; LaRose (Garry) Theis of Lafayette; in addition to her family were wonderful caregivers - Tessa, Kitty, Sara, Mary, Carol, and Krista.

Preceding her in death is a daughter - Ruth Melson; a granddaughter - Dama Leigh Melson; a brother - Rev. Clement G. Hixenbaugh; a sister - Bessie Lou (Charles) Prowant; a son-in-law - Kenneth Melson; a brother-in-law - H. Wayne Brookhart and brother-law Charles Prowant.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 , at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Rev. Samuel Payne and Rev. Thomas Heil will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5050 St. Matthew Drive, Lima, Ohio 45806 or Cridersville Historical Society, 111 West Sugar Street, Cridersville, Ohio 45806.

