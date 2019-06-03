LEIPSIC — Agnes Grace "Aggie" Mattern, 97, of Leipsic passed away at 10:30 a.m. on June 2, 2019 at The Meadows of Leipsic with her loving family at her side. She was born to the late Joseph and Mary (Stutz) Merillat on April 5, 1922 in Fredericksburg. She married Paul Mattern on April 27, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2002.

She is survived by her four children, Ronald (Linda) Mattern of Greenville, SC, James (Diana) Mattern of Leipsic, Charlie Mattern of Montrose, CO, and Patsy (Doug) Spring of Lima; six grandchildren, Nick (Deb) Vance, Jeff (Sally) Vance, Stephanie (Todd) Nuveman, Dawn (Jeff) Kracht, Brian (Annabel) Spring, and Jennifer (Jake) Collier; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Aggie graduated from Fredericksburg High School where she played the violin. She was a homemaker and a fifty year member of the Leipsic Legion Auxiliary. She babysat for many children in the Leipsic area until she was almost 80 years old. She was a wonderful cook and her custard pies, raisins filled cookies, and caramels were the best! Aggie wrote many poems and her poem, "A Country Song" was published in a book of poetry in 1983. She was fondly known as "The Halloween Queen" and dressed in amazingly creative costumes at the Leipsic Halloween Parade for over 25 years. She almost always won first place! Aggie rode her three-wheeled bike all over Leipsic until she was in her late 80's. She enjoyed playing euchre and bingo.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the activity/bingo fund at The Meadows of Leipsic or to the 's .

The family would like to thank the staff of The Meadows for their wonderful care of Aggie for the past seven years and also Putnam County Home Care and Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.