OTTAWA — Agnes A. (Siebeneck) Morman, 98, of Ottawa died at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born February 1, 1921 to the late Charles and Clara (Meyer) Brinkman. On January 22, 1942 she married Oscar W. Siebeneck and he was killed, February 11, 1944 while serving in the United States Army. Agnes and Oscar were blessed with one son, Harold "Skeet" Siebeneck. On October 16, 1948 Agnes married Harold J. "Dugan" Morman and he preceded her in death October 14, 2011. Harold and Agnes were happily married for 63 years.

Harold and Agnes were blessed with five sons and one daughter, Mike (Nancy) Morman, Tom (Bonnie) Morman, Dave (Sue) Morman, Don (Tammy) Morman, and Cindy (Jeff) Aelker all of Ottawa; a daughter-in-law, Carol Siebeneck of Ottawa; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Wischmeyer; two sisters-in-law, Irene Morman and Betty Morman; and many nieces and nephews. Agnes was preceded in death by a son, Harold Siebeneck; eight siblings, Richard, Melvin, and Walter Brinkman, Florence Maenle, Maggie Kruse, Viola Kuhlman, Sally Schmitz and Henrietta Wischmeyer.

As a young lady, Agnes was employed as a clerk at Frey's Hardware Store. She worked several years for the Fortman Linen Service and retired as a cook at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. Before retirement, you could find Agnes on Saturdays preparing meals for wedding parties throughout Putnam County.

Agnes was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She volunteered as a precinct worker and was a 66 year member of Kerner-Slusser American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, Ottawa, a life member of Recker-Trame Post 9142 Ladies Auxiliary, and a life member of the Putnam County DAV Auxiliary, Chapter 77. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, especially euchre, watching TV soaps and game shows. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, flowers, reading the newspaper and magazines and loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will begin 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. There will be an American Legion Auxiliary Service at 7 p.m. and a Scripture Service at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Capital Campaign Fund or to a .

