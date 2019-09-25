COLUMBUS GROVE — Agnes Helen Utendorf, 84, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born June 18, 1935, in Columbus Grove, to Gerhard and Martha (Konst) Schroeder.

On November 22, 1956, she married Robert John Utendorf. He survives in Columbus Grove.

Agnes is survived by her children: Kelvin (Elaine) Utendorf, Rose (Norm) Schnipke, Jay (Julia) Utendorf, Molly (Chris) Elgin, Dean (Lynn) Utendorf, Kent (Michelle Ross) Utendorf, and Gina (Scott) Tann; grandchildren: Ryan (Ashley) Leach, Andrew, and Sarah Leach, Melissa, Keith, Elizabeth, Heather, and Teresa Schnipke, Amy (Pat) Costa, Kayla (Steve) Nichols, Austin Utendorf, Christopher, and Maddy Hines, Victoria (Nathan) Knapp, Audrey, Thomas, Amelia, and Catherine Elgin, Abigail (William) Wegert, Rachel (Christopher) Baker, and Emily (Andrew) Bradish, Kirstene (Paul) Adkins, Cece, Jake, and Kam Utendorf, Katelyn Hull, Meranda and Ryan Scott, and Francis Tann; great grandchildren: Corbin Leach, Isaac Wegert, Oliver and Hazel Baker, Reece and Ronan Adkins, Addalyn Lovell, Brailynn, Carmen, and Dawsyn Hull, Haven Rife, and Lucrezia Costa; one brother: Kenneth (Virginia) Schroeder; one sister: Alice (Don) Evans and two sisters in-law: Alice Schroeder and Angela Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by four brothers: Walter Schroeder, Ralph (Beatrice) Schroeder, Melvin Schroeder and Donald (Helen) Schroeder; one sister: Doris (Richard) Koch and twin grandsons: Michael Schroeder Tann and Aaron Horner Tann.

Agnes was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1953, where she was the valedictorian. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Women's Sodality and a former choir member. Agnes had worked for RF Schroeder Tractor Sales, The Union Bank Company and retired from Kohl's Inc. after 25 years as the bookkeeper.

Services will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, with a Rosary service at the end of the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

