Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alan's life story with friends and family

Share Alan's life story with friends and family

DUPONT — Alan L. Brenneman, 69, died at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 9, 2020, at Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale. The Very Rev. Jerome Schetter will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in the church cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store