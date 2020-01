COLUMBUS — Alan Fetters, 62, died at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 5, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.