Alan Murino
1964 - 2020
LIMA — Alan H. "Al" Murino, age 55, passed away June 10, 2020, at 1:34 am, at his residence. Al was born September 7, 1964 in Lima, OH, to Alfonso A. "Al" and Marion A. (Harris) Murino who preceded him in death.

Al was a 1982 graduate of Lima Central Catholic. He had worked in sales and then eventually became the store manager with Sherwin Williams. Al was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a former member of the K.O.C. When in high school he had wrestled and played football. After high school he played with the Lima Griffiths Rugby Team. He also enjoyed playing golf and he was an animal lover and he will be remembered as being a very generous person.

Al is survived by his 6 siblings: James (Sherry) Murino of Lima, OH, Theresa (Bill) Paton of Lima, OH, Donna (Gary) Sturdivant of Lima, OH, Vincent Murino of Lima, OH, Ronald (Jill) Murino of Spencerville, OH and Valerie (Mark) O'Dowd of Lima, OH and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at the St. Charles Catholic Church. There will be a private entombment of cremated remains in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Kent Kaufman.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
