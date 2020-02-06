LEIPSIC - Alan P. Frankhouser, 74 of Leipsic died at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 4, 1945 in Lima to the late Alan "Jake" and Marcella (Lhaman) Frankhouser. On November 21, 1980, he married Mary Ann Stoepfel who died December 7, 2010.

Survivors include 2 sons, Greg (Shannon) Straley of Lima and Mark Straley of North Baltimore; 8 grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew, Meagan, Stephanie, Andy Straley, Tyler (Morgan) Sneary, Emily (Jeremiah Johnson) Green, and Colton Straley; 5 great-grandchildren, Mylee, Brooks, Parker, Landyn, and Evalyn; and a brother, Randy (Paula) Frankhouser of Lima. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Frankhouser; and a sister, Cheryl York.

Alan worked for the former Philips, Ottawa and was a driver for Exel, Leipsic. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, the Local UAW and Carpenter's Union, Leipsic V.F.W. and AMVETS. He was an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam.

Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Fr. James Morman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Leipsic V.F.W. and AMVETS. Visitation will be Saturday 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

