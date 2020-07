ST. MARYS — Albert L. Coffey, 78, of St. Marys and formerly of Stearns, Ky., died Friday at his residence.

Funeral rites will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Stearns, Ky. Burial will follow in the Spradlin family cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Visitation will also be from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.