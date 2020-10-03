LIMA — Mr. Albert Lee Jackson, age 71, passed from this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at approximately 3:52 a.m. at Ohio State University Medical Center.

He was born on March 2, 1949 in Eutaw, Alabama to the union of George Jackson and Virginia Freeman; both parents preceded him in death.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son; Alexander Jackson of Lima. A daughter; Netasia Jackson of Lima. 2 grandchildren; Alexis Jackson and Amarion Jackson. 4 sisters; Alberta Lee of Birmingham, AL. Fannie Croxton (Abraham) of Demopolis, AL. Patricia Stacy and Wanda Stine (Mickey) both of Ft. Wayne, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Andy Jackson and a sister Sadie Williams.

Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Levi Collins, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. until time of services also at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery

V.F.W. Honors performed by #1275

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

