1/1
Albert Jackson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mr. Albert Lee Jackson, age 71, passed from this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at approximately 3:52 a.m. at Ohio State University Medical Center.

He was born on March 2, 1949 in Eutaw, Alabama to the union of George Jackson and Virginia Freeman; both parents preceded him in death.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son; Alexander Jackson of Lima. A daughter; Netasia Jackson of Lima. 2 grandchildren; Alexis Jackson and Amarion Jackson. 4 sisters; Alberta Lee of Birmingham, AL. Fannie Croxton (Abraham) of Demopolis, AL. Patricia Stacy and Wanda Stine (Mickey) both of Ft. Wayne, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Andy Jackson and a sister Sadie Williams.

Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Levi Collins, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. until time of services also at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery

V.F.W. Honors performed by #1275

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JACKSON FAMILY, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved