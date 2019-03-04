OTTAWA — Alberta C. Miller, 88, of Ottawa died at 3:55 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born March 17, 1930 in Kalida to the late Albert and Mary (Schimmoeller) Korte. On June 22, 1950 she married William Miller who died September 30, 2018.

She is survived by a son, Stephen (Alicia) Miller of Westerville; a daughter, Marianne (James) Ellerbrock of Glandorf; three grandchildren, Shelly (Adrian) Drake, Missy Ellerbrock, and Mindi Kern; six great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Ellerbrock, Ethan Drake, Quentin Drake, Michael Kern, Addison Kern, Kendra Kern; and a sister, Martha Ardner. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Norbert Korte.

Alberta was retired from GTE Philips formerly of Ottawa. She was a 1948 graduate of Kalida High School. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and its Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia, was a Minister of Praise and sang in the choir. Alberta enjoyed baking and cooking and loved to sew and dress cement geese.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Freibel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul School Capital Campaign, , or Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.